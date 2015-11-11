Gibson Berns | Contributing Writer Free speech is...Read More
Can violence be obscene? Video games and the...
Corey Mcconnaughy | Contributing Writer Multiple...Read More
Court Case Comics: First Amendment Edition
Kayla Wilson | Contributing writer ...Read More
Banned Books: Are they evil?
Tiffany Brauckman | Contributing Writer Harry...Read More
Suck it up, Buttercup!
Kaylie Plowman | Contributing Writer A month ago...Read More
Rigged or Righteous: Freedom of the Press
Madeleine McCormick | News Editor Dee Friesen |...Read More
Keep Our Press Free
Andrew Bandstra | Contributing Writer I am sure...Read More
Shut your mouth!
Brittany Poeppe | Multimedia Editor As a white,...Read More
Do You God? Free Exercise Clause
Ashley Lemke | Contributing Writer Being able to...Read More
Legalizing a Drug that Could Help Millions
Aubrey Anderson | Contributing Writer A lot of...Read More
Recent News
Ashley Lemke | Contributing Writer What if you don’t God? What if you don’t identify yourself as being religious in today’s society? What kinds...
Kayla Wilson | Contributing writer ...
Tiffany Brauckman | Contributing Writer Harry Potter, The Jungle Book, The Lord of the Rings, My Sister’s Keeper, and The Perks of Being a...
Kaylie Plowman | Contributing Writer A month ago today, we voted for the next upcoming President; Donald Trump. Some were happy with the outcome, but...
Madeleine McCormick | News Editor Dee Friesen | Co Editor-in-Chief “Only 13 percent of the world’s population enjoys a free press—that is,...
NewsView All Articles
Dee Friesen | Co Editor-in-Chief Buena Vista University is holding “Student Open Sessions with Presidential Candidates” during the first week of...
SportsView All Articles
Kelsey Ackerman | Sports Co-Editor Senior place-kicker and punter for the Buena Vista University (BVU) football team, Tyler Stolen, has earned...
OpinionView All Articles
Andrew Bandstra | Contributing Writer I am sure you have heard the news that Donald Trump is our President-elect. Amidst the scandals, derogatory...
Arts & LifeView All Articles
Allyssa Ertz | Contributing Writer What’s better than gingerbread houses, hot chocolate, and Christmas cookies? The Buena Vista University (BVU)...