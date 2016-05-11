Wind chimes placed around campus to assist visually impaired students

Deidree Friesen | Arts + Life Editor

While walking to class this semester, you may have noticed the melodic sound of wind chimes throughout campus. Some enjoy the peaceful and happy sound they give off; others have no idea why they were put up in the first place.

A representative from the Iowa Department for the Blind and Dyslexic spoke with a student in regards to mobility issues on campus. It was suggested that the University place wind chimes on specific buildings around campus for visually impaired students to use as sound markers.

A more expensive and complicated option would be navigation via smartphone, similar to GPS. This would track as the individual walks and be speak directions on the go. Although helpful, this process would be incredibly time consuming. Someone would have to measure distances across the entire campus and it would only work for students who had smartphones. The option to hang wind chimes was a more cost efficient and immediate solution to helpful navigation.

Many of us know Laura Stangl and her adorable guide dog, Izzy. Stangl met with Donna Mussel to help with the project. Both walked around campus to decide which locations should have sound markers. Stangl also suggested different wind chimes for each building so each had their own distinct sound.

Facilities and Management Director, Keith Schmidt was in charge of strategically placing the wind chimes in places where Storm Lake’s constant breeze would hit them.

“For me the wind chimes are very helpful in orienting me to the campus. Knowing the location and the different sounds of each help to give me that “you are here” mark on a map. When I find that I have wondered from my traditional path, I stop and listen for the chimes , the direction the sound is coming from, and then I continue on or change course. Not only are they helpful but they brighten my day with their sound,” shared Stangl.

Even for those with canes or guide dogs, it is still helpful to have sound markers around campus. As we know, class schedules change per semester. With that comes a change of route. Sound markers assist with locations to specific buildings while visually impaired students get used to their new route. However, sound markers are not limited to students on campus. They are also helpful to our community and people visiting campus.

“It’s there, not only to make it better for people, it’s also very helpful when people are learning a new route for that semester. Or if we have a new student who’s learning the campus brand new. It’s also helpful for people who would be visiting. If we have students or even anybody from the public who is here over the summer for different activities; parents coming to visit, it just gives them a designation to know where the doorway is,” shared Mussel.

These wind chimes are put in place to help our fellow students navigate around campus. Most of us don’t have to rely on sound markers or guide dogs to get to class. Please be respectful of those who do rely on these wind chimes by not tampering with them.

“As this has worked out so well there are plans to install some at other buildings on campus. I cannot thank Donna and the maintenance staff enough for helping to make my travel on BVU campus easier,” shared Stangl.

Donna Mussel welcomes any questions, concerns, or thoughts you might have about the wind chimes. Others who worked on this project are Peter Stienfeld, Keith Schmidt, and anyone who went on the AWOL K-9 trip.

Photos by Deidree Friesen