Men and women’s soccer open play against three tough match ups

Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Buena Vista University (BVU) men’s soccer team kicked off their home opener against the Lancers of Mount Marty. The Lancers jumped out to an early lead scoring a goal early in the first half. This was later matched by sophomore, Gum Riak, as he scored his first goal of the season. The Beavers and Lancers were tied for the remainder of the first half.

The Beavers’ defense came out strong in the second half keeping the ball on the opposite end of the field and controlling a majority of the game. Senior, Willy Salamanca, returning from a knee injury last season, was able to score an unassisted goal and his first one for the season gaining the Beavers’ first lead of the game.

“It felt great to get that first goal especially because we pull out ahead with that goal. Also, after everything that happened last year it feels good to be back playing the sport I love with some great teammates,” Salamanca said.

Riak, with eight minutes remaining in the game, tallied up another goal. The Lancers had no answers to the Beavers’ offensive play with the ending score being 3-1.

The Beavers took the field again Friday, Sept. 9, against the Vikings of Bethany Lutheran winning 2-0. No scoring happened until late in the second half when sophomore, Kevin Edgar, kicked one in for the Beavers. Sophomore, Steve Nyaye, added another goal for the Beavers from a penalty kick after a foul was called on the Vikings.

BVU took the field yet again on Sunday, Sept. 11 against Grinnell College losing 3-1. Riak got the Beavers on the board early in the first half, however, that was the Beavers one and only. Grinnell controlled the rest of the game scoring all three of their goals in the second half.

“Our team play has been very good these past 2 games so it felt good to get the victory in both games. Unfortunately, the game got away from us Sunday. We still have many things to fix before our next game, but our team keeps improving and we still have a long season ahead of us,” Salamanca sad.

The women’s soccer team also had some action this past week as they took on Bethany Lutheran Friday, Sept. 9, and Grinnell College Sunday, Sept. 11. The Beavers tied with the Vikings with a score of 2-2.

Senior, Naomi Wood, scored her first goal of the season early in the first ten minutes of the half in the Bethany Lutheran match up. The Vikings matched with a goal soon after.

“I had an amazing assist made by Claire Arganbright which set me up perfectly to score the goal. I went into the game hungry for a goal and came out with one; that’s a great feeling,” Wood said.

Senior, Samantha Arnold, added another goal to the scoreboard early in the second half, but again was quickly answered by the Vikings.

In the women’s second match-up Grinnell got on the board early with two goals within the first 15 minutes of the first half. The Beavers had no response for the rest of the game and lost with a score of 2-0.

“We’ve been working so well together as a team this year and we have so much potential within our group of girls. I truly believe this can be our year to finally put women’s soccer on the board. We have the drive and ambition needed in order to make it happen; we just have to want it as a whole,” Wood said.

Both men and women’s soccer teams will take the field again Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Defenders of Dordt College at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

Photos by Will Connelly