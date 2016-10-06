Who’s who in Beaver sports: Cody Mowery

Kelsey Ackerman | Sports Co-Editor

Contributions by Emily Leighton

Junior running back, Cody Mowery, has been a large part of the Buena Vista University (BVU) football program since he has arrived. Currently, Mowery leads the team in rushing, averaging 87.4 yards per game.

Mowery comes to BVU from Spencer, Iowa. Football has always been a part of Mowery’s life, dating back to his early childhood in pee-wee football.

“I’ve been playing football for as long as I can remember. It all started with my family. From playing in the front yard on fall Sunday mornings with my brother to pickup games with the neighborhood kids, I’ve always loved it,” Mowery said.

As Mowery approached his freshman year of high school, his mother became ill and ended up passing away during his sophomore year. Due to this, she was never able to watch Mowery play a varsity game of football.

“She was by far my biggest supporter. I play for her every time I put on my cleats, which have her initials ‘JJM’ on them. As corny as it sounds, I say a prayer to her before every game, because I know she’s watching from above with the best seat in the house,” Mowery said.

Junior defensive back, Brady Illg also comes to BVU from Spencer. Illg and Mowery have been not only long-time teammates, but have developed a friendship closer to a brotherhood.

“He’s a really tough person physically, mentally, and emotionally. He’s gone through a lot since we’ve been friends with his mom passing away. He takes care of himself and remains strong, which is awesome to look up to,” Illg said.

Playing alongside Mowery in high school, Illg has seen many improvements in Mowery just in his time here at BVU.

“Since coming here, he’s become a lot bigger, faster, and stronger. Honestly it’s just been fun for me to watch him get better. He’s a great guy to have on your team,” Illg said.

Mowery focuses on being the best teammate that he can be in his position on the team everyday in practice, in games, and even off the field.

“I want to do my part to the best of my ability in order to put our team in the best position to get wins,” Mowery said.

Mowery still has high expectations for this year’s Beaver football team, who went 0-7 in the conference last year. This year, the Beavers have already improved on that, sitting at 1-2 in the conference.

“People overlook us because we struggled last season, but we got our first win last weekend, and as the saying goes, ‘winning comes in bunches’,” Mowery said.

BVU continues conference play next weekend, Saturday, Oct. 15, for a homecoming game with kick-off at 1:00 p.m. in Leslie J. Rollins stadium.

Photo by Emily Kenny