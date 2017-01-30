BVU Announces Student Open Sessions with Presidential Candidates

Dee Friesen | Co Editor-in-Chief

Buena Vista University is holding “Student Open Sessions with Presidential Candidates” during the first week of Spring semester, 2017. Sessions take place from 9:45-10:15 a.m. on January 30, January 31, February 2, and from 11:00-11:30 a.m. on February 3. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend these Q&A sessions for an opportunity to ask each candidate any questions they may have to insure the best possible President is chosen to represent BVU. Following each session, there will be a reception from 4:45-5:45 p.m. where BVU faculty, staff, students and “select Storm Lake community members” will be able to informally meet with the candidates on their scheduled visit day. Calendar invites have been sent to all students via Outlook.

Following the sessions, attendees will be sent a survey via email to discuss each candidate. The survey will ask participants to list the candidate’s good characteristics and qualities as well as raise any concerns they may have. The Board will compile the surveys and use them to narrow the four candidates down to three. The remaining candidates will be invited to a board meeting in February where they will be interviewed once more. Finally, the board will make the decision and announce current President Fred Moore’s successor.

Those interested can view the “President Search Timeline” on the BVU website explaining what has been completed and what is yet to come in the process.

Updates to follow.

Photo by Dee Friesen