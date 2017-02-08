Get to know BVU’s three new football coaches

Shelby Bradley | Sports Co-Editor

The Buena Vista University (BVU) football team is experiencing big changes for the upcoming 2017 season as the Beavers welcomed three new coaches. Among these coaches includes Head Coach Grant Mollring, Offensive Line and Run Game Coach Kyle Otineru, and a Defensive Coordinator Coach Jacob Mandelko. The Tack interviewed each coach to find out various fun facts and tidbits, read on to find out more.

Head Coach Grant Mollring

Hometown: Cambridge, Nebraska

College: University of Nebraska – Kearney

Expectations for 2017 season: Weekly growth for our team in the areas outlined in our Standard of Performance. Competing to the best of our abilities on a daily basis.

Reason(s) for choosing BVU: Academic reputation of the College. Opportunity for professional growth. Athletic Department support and outstanding coaching staffs.

Coaching philosophy: We believe in Servant Leadership and the opportunity to lead others by serving others. Core values such as: accountability, caring, team before self, commitment, and developing a worldview are at our core as a program.

Personal tidbits…

Favorite movie: Braveheart

Favorite color: Navy Blue

Favorite motivational quote(s): “Paradise is where I am,” -Voltaire. “Plan your work and work your plan,” – Bob Crocker.

Favorite football team: NFL: Chicago Bears, College: Buena Vista Beavers

Family: Wife Mandi and son Turner.

Proudest moment(s): Being a dad and watching players interact with Turner.

Offensive line/Run game coach Kyle Otineru

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

College: Linfield College (Undergraduate), Hastings College (Graduate school)

Expectations for 2017 season: I have high hopes for the 2017 season. I expect to come in and establish our system and our way of doing things. Through this process, we strive to create good men and in turn good football players.

Reason(s) for choosing BVU: I chose BVU because I felt it presented a great opportunity and challenge. This is a special place that has experienced some success in the past. All the ingredients, campus, facilities, forward thinking administration are present to make this program successful again.

Coaching philosophy: Creating good football players is a byproduct of developing good, successful people. Teaching young men respect, discipline and attention to detail in their everyday lives will carry over to the football field making them better football players.

Personal tidbits…

Favorite movie: I like most movies that are either comedies, action, or historical ones.

Favorite color: Blue and red.

Favorite motivational quote(s): “You can map out a fight plan or a life plan, but when the action starts, it may not go the way you planned, and you’re down to your reflexes – that means your [preparation]. That’s where your roadwork shows. If you cheated on that in the dark of the morning, well, you’re going to get found out now, under the bright lights.” – Joe Frazier

Favorite football team: NFL: Cowboys, College: University of Hawaii and Buena Vista University.

Family: My wife Valarie Otineru is expecting and due in March!

Proudest moment(s): Every year for the past seven years I have been coaching, it makes me extremely proud to see the athletes I have worked with walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Mandelko

Hometown: Lexington, Nebraska

College: University of Nebraska – Kearney

Expectations for 2017 season: To grow as a program, as teammates and individuals. Compete every day in everything we do.

Reason(s) for choosing BVU: Trust in Coach Mo (Mollring) and his vision for the program. Also, the opportunity to grow as a coach and work with a great group of young men.

Coaching philosophy: Help in the development of 17-22 year olds into better young men. Teaching them teamwork and comradery. Helping to mold them to be better brothers, sons, fathers and husbands.

Personal tidbits…

Favorite movie: Tombstone

Favorite color: Black

Favorite motivational quote(s): “And the angel of the Lord appeared to him and said: The Lord is with you, you mighty warrior,” – JUDGES 6:12. “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” -Steve Prefontaine. “I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion,” – Alexander the Great.

Favorite football team: NFL: Atlanta Falcons

Family: Wife Shandace, daughter Zoey (2-years-old), and daughter Aria (3 months).

Proudest moment(s): Becoming a father and watching both my little girls come into the world.

Photo by: Emily Kenny