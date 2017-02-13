BVU students publish online literary magazine

Abigail Fellin | Contributing Writer

Everyone wants to be heard and feel as if their voice matters. This was the belief Dr. Gwen Hart and her 2017 interim class held to as they created an online literary magazine for high school students across the Midwest. The inaugural issue of Hot Dish Magazine was launched on January 24, though not without the dedication of the students who led this project.

When asked about her involvement in the magazine’s development, Hart said, “I stepped back and let the interdisciplinary team of BVU students take over. They selected the pieces for publication, worked with the student writers on editing concerns, created the website, wrote the blog posts, and handled the marketing.”

This interim class did more than just teach students about the workings of a literary magazine, but also encouraged them to put the skills they were learning in their disciplines to use in a real world setting.

Sarah Nicholson, a sophomore digital media major said “The class was a good opportunity to participate with other students and to brush up on old skill sets in a practical way.”

Despite the differences between the students, what brought them together was their desire to encourage literary citizenship among high school students. Hot Dish’s purpose is to encourage and educate young writers. On their website, Hot Dish says, “We want to provide an opportunity for high school students to grow as writers, and want to be a welcoming place for young writers to feel supported and encouraged to pursue their passion for writing.”

Hart hopes to keep the project running for years to come with the help of students on campus. While submissions are currently not being accepted, plans for next year’s magazine are already underway. The class will also be partaking in BVU’s Scholar’s Day where people can learn more about the project and all of the work that went into it. In the mean time, to learn more about Hot Dish Magazine check out their website at www.hotdishmagazine.com.

Photo courtesy of Roger Hart