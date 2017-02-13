Why I Loved Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show

Abbey Brophy | Contributing Writer

Lady Gaga totally knocked my socks off during her Super Bowl halftime performance. I loved everything about it! She started with singing “This Land is Your Land” and then BOOM, she jumped off the roof. At that very moment, my jaw dropped and my mouth stayed open until she landed. That was only the beginning of her performance. From that point, to the very end, there was not a single dull moment. I don’t know about you, but I got a little teary-eyed during “Million Reasons.” When she gave a shout out to her parents, that was when those watery eyes turned into actual tears rolling down the side of my face. I thought it was cool that she included her parents in the awesome opportunity that she was given; the biggest opportunity any recording star can receive. I’ve never seen anyone take time out of their performance to give a big shout out to their parents and that made my heart melt!.

If that wasn’t enough, she even went out into the audience and gave a fan a hug. Lady Gaga has a heart of gold and it made me smile. To me, Lady Gaga is a very inspirational person. She definitely isn’t afraid to put her opinions out there and that’s one of the things I absolutely love about her. She sang her song, “Born this Way”, which mentions the LGBQT community and the different ethnic backgrounds that make up the United States. This is important because it sends a message that it doesn’t matter what ethnic background you come from, what gender you identify as, or what sexual orientation you are; it’s okay to be different. We all live in this country, and we should never forget that. She brought hope and love, speaking to all the people that feel like they have been targets lately.

If all of that wasn’t awesome enough, Lady Gaga ended her set with a mic drop and a football catch while simultaneously jumping off of her platform…AGAIN! Lady Gaga may not have been everyone’s first choice for performing the halftime show, but I bet that they’re ecstatic that she was picked. Not only did she give an incredible performance, she gave an incredible performance by herself! When was the last time there was only one person or group to perform? It honestly doesn’t happen very often, that’s for sure. The last time a solo halftime show was performed was back in 2013, when Beyoncé performed. However, I personally believe that Lady Gaga’s performance was even better. She definitely went above and beyond and performed solo for the entire show! Lady Gaga’s performance was flawless, she was flawless, everything was just…flawless! Way to go, Lady Gaga! You did America proud!