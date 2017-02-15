Men’s tennis out to a 1-3 start on spring season

Kelsey Ackerman | Sports Co-Editor

The Buena Vista University Men’s tennis team opened their spring season with a strong start on Saturday Feb. 4. The Beavers took their first match over Wisconsin Lutheran with a 6-3 win. Wins came from the #1 doubles team of seniors Chris Habermann and Jesse Brace, as well as both of them at #1 and #2 singles. Freshman Aaron Mumm also picked up a win at #5 singles. The final two scores came from default.

“It was good to get the win over a solid team,” Brace said, “It was also good to see the three freshmen play well.”

The Beavers continued the day with a shutout loss against Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) opponent #35 Coe.

Moving on to the second weekend of the spring season, the Beavers didn’t fare quite as well. The team was first shut out by Cornell, and then lost an 8-1 decision against Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). Brace was the only win against MSOE with a 6-2 and 6-4 score at #2 singles.

In the winter off-season, the team focused on many aspects of their game.

“This team has made a very conscience effort to get stronger and more conditioned than in years prior,” Head coach Brett Groen said, “It has already paid dividends as we have a pretty hectic schedule in the spring.”

Groan is excited about the new younger players, but also has a great deal of confidence in his upperclassmen.

“Chris (Habermann) has been our #1 player for four years now, and has earned that spot each time out with his effort and performance, and Jesse (Brace) is pushing him each time, which makes for a great #1/#2 combo,” Groan said.

The team was picked this year to finish in the bottom three of the conference, which has only motivated the team to push even harder to prove they are better than that.

“We are hoping to qualify for the conference tournament and pull off some up-sets while we are there,” Brace said.

The Beavers are back in action this Saturday, Feb. 18 against IIAC opponent Dubuque and Ripon College.

Photo by: Emily Kenny