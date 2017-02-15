Who’s who in Beaver sports: Victoria Leffler

Shelby Bradley | Sports Co-Editor

Victoria Leffler, a sophomore Human Performance major from Fremont, Nebraska, studying to become a personal trainer, is a jumper for the Buena Vista University (BVU) track and field team. She is also a middle blocker for the BVU volleyball team.

Leffler has had high placings thus far in her indoor track season. At the Dennis Young Classic in January, Leffler took the individual title in the triple jump and also took second in the high jump; the Beavers took fourth overall. Leffler then took third in triple jump at the Dakota Wesleyan Invite on February. However, one meet in particular that sticks out to Leffler was the Dordt Indoor Open on January 14.

“My proudest moment was going into my first meet at Dordt and jumping a lifetime personal record (PR) of 10.68 meters in triple jump, which started a trend of wins,” Leffler said.

Leffler finished second in the IIAC in triple jump last year in her 2016 indoor season. Leffler, like her BVU track and field teammates, holds personal goals for the indoor/outdoor track seasons.

“I have had two goals since I ended outdoor season last year,” Leffler said. “I am going to break the school record and qualify for Nationals [in triple jump].”

Leffler is just a mere .23 meters away from holding the school record and .61 meters away from qualifying for Nationals. Leffler is also focused on high jump and long jump and wants to improve on each to get on the podium at the conference indoor and/or outdoor meet.

Leffler’s ambition and desire to secure a top 50 spot nationally drives her motivation and work ethic, according to first year Head Coach Colton Slack.

“Vic’s work ethic has been a big part of her success this season,” Slack said. “Her and BVU jumps coach, Dave Hodge, have been working very hard to fine tune some minor details within her phases. She has also brought a little more in the weight room this season and the progressions that Coach Ryder has her on is certainly showing in her performances week in and week out.”

Leffler continues pushing her limits to make herself better every day by keeping her body healthy not only physically, but also mentally.

“Vic does a great job of knowing her weaknesses and ironically I think that is one of her strengths,” Slack said. “She does a great job of focusing on each jump and sets her sights on the school record, which she is closing in on. One thing I would like to see Vic improve on is her confidence. She needs to realize that every jump can’t be her best and to come back the very next jump and attack.”

Leffler, along with both men and women’s track and field teams, are preparing for the upcoming NJCAA Regional Meet Friday and Saturday, February 17-18th, and the IIAC Indoor Championship to follow February 24-25th.

Photo by: Emily Kenny