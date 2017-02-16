Flu Outbreak Spreads

Megan Beck | Assistant News Editor

This past week there has been an influenza outbreak across the nation, now with 37 states affected and multiple deaths. It is expected that the outbreak is going to continue. The flu is contagious and can be spread through the air and contact. To avoid contracting the flu regularly wash hands and avoid ill people. In order to prevent spreading the flu stay home if feeling ill and seek medical attention.

“People who have the flu may pass it on to others 1 day before symptoms start and up to 5 to 7 days after getting sick, so they may spread the flu before they even know they are sick,” the CDC reports.

Symptoms of the flu include, but are not limited to: feverish chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and nausea. The main treatment for the flu is antiviral prescriptions, rest, and drinking plenty of fluids.

Often times the common cold is mistaken for the flu. They are caused by different viruses, but are both respiratory infections. They share many of the same symptoms, however the symptoms for the flu are more severe.

Everyone is encouraged to get a flu vaccine and should know that it is not too late. BVU Health Services has vaccinations which are free to students, staff and faculty. To schedule an appointment contact health services at healthservices@bvu.edu or 712-749-1238.

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm