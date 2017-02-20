Several top place finishes and personal records at NJCAA Regional Meet

Shelby Bradley | Sports Co-Editor

The Buena Vista University (BVU) men and women’s track and field teams competed one final time before the big IIAC Indoor Championship Meet as they hosted the NJCAA Regional Meet Friday and Saturday, February 17-18. Because BVU is not a junior college, the Beaver teams were not able to accumulate points at the meet, however, there were several top five finishes along with individual accomplishments at the meet.

On the women’s side, senior Madison Spear placed third in the 60 meter hurdles while her counterpart Mallory Spear placing fifth in the 200 meter dash. Mallory also ran a new personal record (PR) in the 60 meter dash and 200 meter dash, and is currently ranked 32nd and 23rd in each event in DIII respectively.

“I feel great about my performance on Saturday. I was able to get indoor lifetime personal records in the 60 dash and the 200 meter dash. It gives me more confidence going into this weekend with it being the IIAC championships,” Mallory said.

Junior, Shania Wunschel also hit a new PR in the long jump and in the 200 meter dash while freshman, Destine Butturff hit a PR in the 60 meter dash, long jump, and 200 meter dash. Additionally, sophomore, Grace Telfer, threw a massive PR in the weight throw with a throw of 14.73 meters placing fourth overall.

Other top place finishes for the women’s included a third place finish from sophomore, Brooke Runneberg, in the high jump, and a third place finish from sophomore, Katie Puls, in the 800 meter run. Sophomore, Victoria Leffler, placed fourth in the triple jump. Distance runners Ella Wiebusch and Tara Harris, placed fifth in the one mile run and 3,000 meter run respectively.

“There weren’t any finishes on the meet that surprised me. This team works hard every single day to get better and compete at a higher level. When we hit new marks/times, I expect that because these student-athletes put the work in and the results speak for their great efforts,” head coach Colton Slack said.

The men’s side also had several top place finishes and PRs hit. Junior Brennan Dostal ran a PR in the 400 meter dash placing second in the meet overall. Sophomore Chase Bonner, and freshman Nikolas Polite, also hit PRs in their respective events. The men’s 4 x 400 meter relay team placed second overall and freshman Blake Vande Hoef placed second in the high jump.

Other top places finishes came from senior Kyle Wessling, placing third in the pole vault, junior Garrett Rohlk, placing fourth in the weight throw, and senior Ben Sampson, placing fourth in the 400 meter dash. Sophomore Drew Beall, also placed fifth in the shot put.

“This weekend’s meet was a great tune-up meet for the team,” Coach Slack said. “As we look forward to the IIAC Indoor championships this weekend we will take the momentum and confidence that we gained during the NJCAA Regional Meet and compete to our best abilities. I am confident many more PRs and possibly school records will be displayed.”

The IIAC Indoor Championship meet will be held at the University of Dubuque Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.

Photo by: Emily Kenny