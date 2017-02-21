BVU alum teaches Storm Lake the essentials about oils

Lindsey Graham | Co-Editor in Chief

One step into the Daily Apple and you are surrounded by the sweet smell of peppermint and instantly feel at ease. Walls are lined with vitamins and various essential oils. In the middle of the store are a few collections of unique clothing, and natural hand soaps and skin care are on display. Behind the counter are smiling faces, ready to help answer any questions.

The Daily Apple recently hosted a free “Intro to Essential Oils” class at its downtown Storm Lake location on Feb. 9. Amanda Walljasper-Tate, a 1998 Buena Vista University (BVU) graduate and owner of the Daily Apple, teaches this class for the community once a month. She talks about different oils available and the most common uses they have.

“We love being healthy and teaching people about living a healthy lifestyle,” Walljasper-Tate said.

Her store focuses on natural health, fittingly as “people are becoming more aware of what they’re using,” she said.

As the oils class, Walljasper-Tate talked about why pure oils are good for health, and how they help reduce toxins when used as home and skin care. Essential oils have proven benefits to help with focus, calming, coughs and congestion, especially during cold and flu season. The Daily Apple has resource books the community can use to look up conditions and find which oils would help them.

“You name it, you can find an oil,” Walljasper-Tate said.

During the class, attendees were able to make and mix their own oils to try at home, as well as handmade hand soaps. Those who missed the event are encouraged to come to the store and test out different oils themselves.

“We love to answer questions,” Walljasper-Tate said.

The Daily Apple’s Storm Lake location opened almost seven years ago, and they host book clubs and classes throughout the year.

“I never thought I’d be running a bricks and mortar store,” said Walljasper-Tate, “but one thing led to another.”

She recommends students to gain stepping stone experiences by being involved in the community.

Walljasper-Tate talked about the leap of faith she took in opening her first Daily Apple location in Worthington, Minn. eight and a half years ago. Before this journey, she had a career as an elementary school Spanish teacher.

“I value my education [at BVU] – it made me the person I am today,” she said.

