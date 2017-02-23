Binge Worthy Netflix Shows

Kylee Deering | A&L Editor

One of the biggest reasons for procrastination in college is Netflix, everyone’s guilty pleasure. Sometimes, it’s easy to start watching and four hours later, you’re halfway through a season, forgot you have laundry in the washer and a list a mile long of homework to do. College students at Buena Vista share their binge-worthy shows that get them off track and keep them hooked.

“The Carrie Diaries,” says sophomore Kayla McLaughlin. “It’s basically Carrie before she moves to New York so the prequel to Sex and the City. It’s also more our age so it’s relatable for us!”

Junior Kyle Wiebers likes a different kind of reality TV show.

“The Office,” says Wiebers. “The dynamics within the office show the range of how people interact, from friendship to love and even hate.”

Following down the same path of friendship, love and hate, senior Jana Timmerman enjoys One Tree Hill and Greys Anatomy.

“It’s a quality romantic comedy that lasts for weeks,” says Timmerman. “So much love and attachment you develop for all the characters and watching them grow up from high school to successful adults.”

She also enjoys Prison Break for its romantic comedy aspects and because it always keep her on her toes.

Netflix shows are easily addictive. These are some of the binge worthy shows that are popular with students right now. They’re always good for a study break or a lazy weekend in. Just be sure not to indulge too much during the week.

Graphic by Dee Friesen