Who’s who in Beaver sports: Ernesto Garcia

Kelsey Ackerman | Sports Co-Editor

Ernesto Garcia is a senior on the Buena Vista University (BVU) Wrestling team. Garcia joins the Beavers from Fernley High School in Fernley, Nevada.

When Garcia was younger, he accidentally stumbled upon his love for wrestling in seventh grade.

“My mom just told me to try and go every sport I could. I had some success in wrestling and was hooked from there,” Garcia said.

Garcia decided to bring his talents to BVU because of the great fit and all the opportunities he saw for himself. That choice paid off in his eyes.

“The growth I have experienced as a wrestler and as a person has been tremendous,” Garcia said, “It can all be attributed to Coach Breese and Coach White along with the amount of mat time I’ve put in over the years.”

The biggest growth Garcia has seen in himself, has been in his confidence.

“It has grown to a point where I wholeheartedly believe that I can beat anyone in the country,” Garcia said.

Sophomore teammate Brad Kerkoff has enjoyed the two years he has gotten to spend with Garcia.

“One thing we’re all going to miss about him is his positivity and the competitive spirit he brings to the room,” Kerkoff said, “It doesn’t matter if we’re in the middle of a hard drill or playing a casual game of handball, Ernie’s presence is a fun one.”

One of Garcia’s favorite this about BVU, is the culmination of all the people he’s met, places he’s been, and experiences he’s had.

With the season winding down for him, Garcia still has his sights set high.

“I want to qualify for the national tournament and become an All-American as well as a Scholar All-American,” Garcia said.

Garcia along with the rest of the BVU Wrestling team will compete in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament this Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 am.

Photo by Emily Kenny