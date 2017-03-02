The Roommate Challenge

Kayla Sweet | Contributing Writer

Aubrey Anderson | Assistant Opinion Editor

Two roommates, each rediscovering their closets with the viewpoint of the other. Kayla, an art major, enjoys the comfort of jeans, t-shirts, and converse. Aubrey, a communication studies major, enjoys the classic business casual. After realizing half of each other’s wardrobe tends to go unworn, we decided to change our routine for one week and chose each other’s clothes. However, we realized that in order to have a real change, our overall looks would have to adjust, meaning makeup was either added or removed. After each day, we decided to take a picture of each look, and document our thoughts and feelings about the outfit and how we felt. This was our week:

Day 1:

Kayla– First day was not too bad in all aspects. Aubrey was kind enough to let me wear jeans and black converse. In addition, she chose a comfortable long sleeve for me. My only complaint is towards the darn head hole. Based on my usual style of wearing t-shirts, there is too much room for my bra straps to show with this purple top. I assume you might be sarcastically thinking, “Oh my goodness, your bra straps were showing? That is scandalous!” Usually, I would not care, but the straps looked really strange with the shirt. So I improvised by sliding the straps closer to my arms. How do girls improvise with their own clothes?

Aubrey– Wearing this outfit didn’t really bother me until I realized that my pants had a bleach stain on the knee. The entire rest of the day, I felt self-conscious because I also realized the workout shirt is kind of tight. This is what I usually wear to workout, not to go school. I am very interested to see what this week has in store.

Day 2:

Kayla– Aubrey has me dressed in an outfit that is not my speed, and that was definitely the intent. These clothes rarely leave their hangers. I was not necessarily uncomfortable wearing the outfit, but it interfered with school. In addition, makeup was part of the mix. I wore eye makeup, and man did it bring up the confidence level. The lesson of the day was realizing the struggle of winged eyeliner is actually a real thing.

Aubrey– Today was rough. Although the outfit wasn’t bad, I hated having no control of what I wear. Today I wanted to wear makeup because I have more time on Tuesdays and Thursdays but I agreed to not wear make-up unless Kayla said I can. I don’t feel pretty, and I don’t know if I can handle feeling this way all week.

Day 3:

Kayla– Aubrey’s favorite style is mainly black attire, and she showcased that in my look today. Even going cross country on the grass made me feel more rebellious when everyone else followed the sidewalks. Overall, I could get used to this style.

Aubrey– I felt really cute today. I didn’t even miss my make-up! My hair was bothering me but it was a good outfit day. Kayla wanted me to try and layer a blue button up shirt on top but it was too out there for me. Kayla saw how uncomfortable I was and let me take it off. It’s different to choose not to wear it something versus not being allowed to.

Day 4:

Kayla– I am in a dress. A bright dress, with white flats. I cannot hide these fat rolls like I could in a pair of jeans. Could we go back to yesterday’s look?

Aubrey– I felt really lazy today. I didn’t want to do anything. I just wanted to stay in bed. Luckily, I didn’t have class until 1:30 so I got to sleep in and relax. I don’t want to admit it, but wearing pj’s wasn’t too bad!

Day 5:

Kayla– Today’s the last day, and I am actually sad to end this experiment. It is fun, interesting, and easy for your roommate to pick out your clothes for you. Today was probably the easiest day. I wore my normal jeans and shoes, with just a nice shirt. Aubrey was very generous during this experiment and did not make me stray too far out of my comfort zone every day. Overall, I learned that it is okay for me to wear nicer clothes without feeling uncomfortable. If you are looking for a memory, try this experiment with your friends. You will remember it for years to come.

Aubrey– Today was the last day, and Kayla was really trying to break me out of my comfort zone. I was given the rule that I could pick out whatever outfit I wanted, but I could not wear any black! Black is my favorite colors to wear so most of my outfits have something black…but I managed to pull something together (I still snuck black in with my headband). Kayla told me, “It’s good to add some color to your life!” This experiment has helped me better understand Kayla in a new way. Dressing like someone else really opens your eyes to a way they experience the world. I also learned how much I enjoy my style. Wearing t-shirts and jeans, or pj’s is not my go to choice, but it was fun to experience it.

Photographs by Kayla Sweet