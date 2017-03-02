Who’s who in Beaver sports: Haley Stevens

Ella Wiebusch | Contributing Writer

Haley Stevens, a senior Biology major from Carroll, Iowa, plays both infield and outfield for the Buena Vista University (BVU) softball team.

Stevens grew up in a very sports-oriented family, with each of her four siblings also participating in collegiate athletics. Her mom sparked her interest for softball in particular, as she coached Haley’s little-league teams growing up.

“The devotion we developed for the sport together ultimately set the foundation for my love for softball,” Stevens said.

It was only natural that she should expand on that passion in college.

While Stevens first became interested in BVU for its academics, she was drawn to the softball team due to the strong sense of camaraderie and family that she felt.

“When I pictured my life over the next four years, I couldn’t imagine not playing softball,” Stevens said.

Stevens feels that she has grown a lot from when she first came to BVU. One way that she really notices a difference is in her physical ability.

“I had the knowledge and correct form, but I was never quite strong enough to be confident in the things I was doing,” Stevens said.

She credits BVU Strength and Conditioning coach, Coach Ryder, for teaching her that being an athlete takes discipline; all the little details matter.

Head coach of BVU softball, Coach Berneking, has shown Stevens how to be a better teammate and leader overall.

“The beauty of all of this is that I will be able to translate this growth into the workplace in the future,” Stevens said.

Teammate and fellow senior Marissa Schmidt commends Stevens in many ways as a teammate as well as a leader.

“Haley’s biggest contribution to this team is her work ethic and attitude. She is always working to make both herself and the team better,” Schmidt said, “She works hard at first base to become the best player that she can be and strives to help those who follow her. She is a very unselfish player.”

In reflecting on where her college career started, Stevens thinks she would tell her freshman self to be more confident on the softball field.

“At the end of the day, it really comes down to being better than you were yesterday,” Stevens said, “Never take the game for granted, each day you get to play the sport you love is a blessing!”

Schmidt is very thankful that she has been able to play alongside Stevens the past four years.

“I don’t think there has ever been a game where she hasn’t made me laugh. What I have loved most about playing with Haley is the love she has for the game. Not only does she work hard, but she does it with a smile on her face,” Schmidt said.

As she kicks off her senior year at BVU, Stevens’ goal is to win the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) with her team. Personally, she wants to be able to always give the glory to God no matter what happens. A solid player for the Beavers, Stevens hopes to make her last season playing the sport she loves a truly memorable one!

As Stevens prepares for her final season in the Beaver uniform, she reflects on the great memories she has made over the past seasons.

“My favorite memory as a softball player will always be the thought of my dad cheering me on as I walk up to bat,” Stevens said, “My dad and I bonded over softball, and cheering for the Beavers and supporting me was one of his favorite things to do.”

Stevens, along with the rest of the BVU softball team, look to start their season off strong on Saturday, March 11th when they head to Missouri to face the Westminster College Bluejays.