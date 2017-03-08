A Letter to the New BVU President

Dear Future President Merchant,

The BVU student body is very excited to have you as our new President. We are very sad to see President Moore go, but know he must do what his best for him and his family. President Moore was the same way with us, his BV family. He cared about us, that was reflected in him stopping what he was doing and talking to us around campus. He learned our names and was invested in what we were doing.

We have no doubt that you will do great things here at BV. And you should know that the student body has your back. If you support the BVU community, the BVU community will support you. Students, faculty, and staff alike love this university, and show that in everything we do. Everything we do on campus is to better ourselves and to better the university. We hope those are the same goals you have as our new president.

Above all else, BVU is a family. And a very close family at that. We are excited to welcome you to our family and can’t wait to do great things with you for years to come. While President Moore’s time with our BV family has come to an end, and this is a sad time for us, we are also incredibly excited that you will be joining our family.

Sincerely,

Contributing writer on behalf of The BV Student Body