Aj Liddell: Who do you play for?

Shelby Bradley | Sports Co-Editor

Many athletes strive in their respective sports to make those closest to them proud. Senior in-fielder for the Buena Vista University (BVU) baseball team, Aj Liddell, has more than fielding a ball on his mind when he steps into the diamond.

Liddell has always had his dad as a coach, mentor, and most of all role model when it came to baseball and life. Before Liddell arrived to BVU for his first year of collegiate baseball, his dad passed away in a car accident along with his Aunt. Liddell, having some adjusting to do playing at a higher level without his coach of a father, knew his collegiate career would not be played alone.

“I have his initials written on my hat and cleats, so every time I wear those I think of him and know he is with me,” Liddell said. “I also have, ‘Don’t be a dumbass’ on my cleats because that was always his advice for everything, and it applies pretty well for baseball.”

Liddell credits his dad strongly for the love he has for baseball and has dedicated his BVU baseball career to making him proud. He has strived to become a better player, and in doing so has made him a better person, with the help of his dad changing his perspective of the game.

“My dad used baseball as a method to teach me many different life lessons,” Liddell said. “Baseball is really just a game, but he used it to not only make me a better player, but there was so much more emphasis on being a better person. Who you are as a person means so much more than who you are as a baseball player, and that’s how my dad changed the game of baseball in my life.”

Liddell also strongly believes he is the person he is today due to his mother’s impact on his life. He also looks to his brother as a role model and best friend, and continuously strives to make his entire family proud.

Liddell also plays for his teammates and coaches at BVU. He wishes to continue carrying on the high reputation the BVU baseball team holds at BVU and the surrounding community. In doing so, he recognizes many of his teammates as his own family, and considers Head Coach Steve Eddie a father figure.

“[Coach Eddie’s] baseball knowledge still amazes me everyday, I’ve never met anyone with so much baseball insight and I’ve learned a ton just being around him while I’ve been here [at BVU],” Liddell said. “I’ve made amazing friends here that I know will stay with me through my whole life.”

Aj plays for his father, mother, brother, teammates, and coaches, who do you play for?

Photos courtesy of Aj Liddell and Emily Kenny